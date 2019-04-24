ACC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,919.09 crore, up 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,919.09 crore in March 2019 up 8.13% from Rs. 3,624.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 338.42 crore in March 2019 up 38.07% from Rs. 245.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 683.40 crore in March 2019 up 27.05% from Rs. 537.91 crore in March 2018.

ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 18.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.05 in March 2018.

ACC shares closed at 1,661.65 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 20.32% returns over the last 6 months and 6.16% over the last 12 months.