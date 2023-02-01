ACC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,536.97 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,536.97 3,910.49 4,137.42 Other Operating Income -- 76.85 88.35 Total Income From Operations 4,536.97 3,987.34 4,225.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 608.68 634.70 506.21 Purchase of Traded Goods 560.84 437.37 268.96 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 118.56 -222.61 219.21 Power & Fuel 1,129.20 1,316.64 940.22 Employees Cost 204.81 210.70 203.03 Depreciation 171.56 172.58 159.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,536.59 1,595.12 1,533.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.73 -157.16 395.48 Other Income 40.69 68.82 52.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 247.42 -88.34 448.41 Interest 18.83 17.69 12.93 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 228.59 -106.03 435.48 Exceptional Items -79.10 -16.25 -54.76 P/L Before Tax 149.49 -122.28 380.72 Tax 39.04 -31.19 100.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.45 -91.09 280.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.45 -91.09 280.01 Equity Share Capital 187.99 187.99 187.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.88 -4.85 14.91 Diluted EPS 5.87 -4.85 14.87 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.88 -4.85 14.91 Diluted EPS 5.87 -4.85 14.87 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited