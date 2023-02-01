ACC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,536.97 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ACC are:Net Sales at Rs 4,536.97 crore in December 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 4,225.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.45 crore in December 2022 down 60.55% from Rs. 280.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 418.98 crore in December 2022 down 31.09% from Rs. 607.98 crore in December 2021.
ACC EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.88 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.91 in December 2021.
|ACC shares closed at 1,968.30 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.60% returns over the last 6 months and -13.89% over the last 12 months.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,536.97
|3,910.49
|4,137.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|76.85
|88.35
|Total Income From Operations
|4,536.97
|3,987.34
|4,225.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|608.68
|634.70
|506.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|560.84
|437.37
|268.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|118.56
|-222.61
|219.21
|Power & Fuel
|1,129.20
|1,316.64
|940.22
|Employees Cost
|204.81
|210.70
|203.03
|Depreciation
|171.56
|172.58
|159.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,536.59
|1,595.12
|1,533.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|206.73
|-157.16
|395.48
|Other Income
|40.69
|68.82
|52.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|247.42
|-88.34
|448.41
|Interest
|18.83
|17.69
|12.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|228.59
|-106.03
|435.48
|Exceptional Items
|-79.10
|-16.25
|-54.76
|P/L Before Tax
|149.49
|-122.28
|380.72
|Tax
|39.04
|-31.19
|100.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|110.45
|-91.09
|280.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|110.45
|-91.09
|280.01
|Equity Share Capital
|187.99
|187.99
|187.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.88
|-4.85
|14.91
|Diluted EPS
|5.87
|-4.85
|14.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.88
|-4.85
|14.91
|Diluted EPS
|5.87
|-4.85
|14.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited