ACC Q4: Standalone net profit falls to Rs 269.2 crore, misses Street estimates

Cement manufacturer ACC on February 7 reported a 10.26 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 269.2 crore for the December quarter of the year 2019 against Rs 299.97 crore in the September quarter.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had projected Q4 profit at Rs 328 crore.

In the December quarter of the year 2018, the company's profit was Rs 730.47 crore, so on a YoY basis, the numbers are down 63.15 percent.

Standalone revenue from operations came at Rs 4,060.3 crore in Q4CY19, up 15 percent against Rs 3,527.6 crore reported in Q3CY19.

The company follows January to December financial year.

The company's revenue figures beat the estimates of the market as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the numbers to the tune of Rs 3,100 crore.

Standalone EBITDA came at Rs 540.6 crore against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 320 crore while EBITDA margin came at Rs 13.3 percent against CNBC-TV18 poll of 10.3 percent.

The company's consolidated net sales climbed 5 percent YoY while operating EBITDA saw a YoY rise of 11 percent.

"We continue on our strong growth trajectory and have delivered a robust performance. Expansion in EBITDA has been supported by growth in premium products, higher value-added services in our ready mix concrete business and efficiencies in manufacturing, supply chain and support functions," said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director and CEO of the company.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 14 per share of Rs 10, aggregating to Rs 262.90 crore.

The company's expressed a positive outlook for the cement sector going forward and said its expansion projects are well on track.

"The government's announcement to grant full tax exemption for sovereign wealth funds for investments in infrastructure projects along with abolition of dividend distribution tax will be positive for new investments in the sector and help in revival of cement demand," ACC said.

"The recently announced Rs 102 lakh crore of infrastructure projects, under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)that will be implemented in the next five years is also expected to drive cement demand," it said.