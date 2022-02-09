MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ACC Q4 profit tanks 40.5% to Rs 280.85 crore, revenue growth meets expectations

    ACC Q4 Results | Cement sales volume dropped to 7.49 million tonnes in Q4CY21, compared to 7.71 million tonnes of cement sold in Q4CY20. Ready-mix concrete sales volume remained stable at 0.73 million cubic metres YoY for the quarter.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 07:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Cement maker ACC on February 9 posted a 40.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 280.85 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, as muted cement demand, supply chain disruptions and increase in fuel cost weighed on earnings.

    Consolidated profit in the year-ago period was Rs 472.44 crore. The company follows calendar year as its financial year.

    Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,225.76 crore in October-December 2021 quarter, said the company in its BSE filing, meeting analysts' expectations.

    Cement sales volume dropped to 7.49 million tonnes in Q4CY21, compared to 7.71 million tonnes of cement sold in Q4CY20. Ready-mix concrete sales volume remained stable at 0.73 million cubic metres YoY for the quarter.

    "The year 2021 was a challenging one on many counts. The global economy witnessed major supply chain disruptions resulting in high inflation especially led by fuel costs. Cement demand was also muted during the quarter driven by multiple regional factors across India," said ACC.

    Close

    Related stories

    Click Here To Read All Earnings Related News

    On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in December quarter declined 2.7 percent to Rs 556.3 crore and margin fell 64 bps YoY to 13.16 percent compared to year-ago period.

    Numbers, barring revenue, missed analysts' estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 440 crore on revenue of Rs 4,220 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 696 crore with margin at 16.5 percent for the quarter, as per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

    Consolidated profit in the year CY21 recorded a massive 30.3 percent growth at Rs 1,863.10 crore and revenue spiked 17.16 percent to Rs 16,151.67 crore compared to previous year.

    "We delivered a sales growth of 17 percent during the year with an EBIT growth of 40 percent in CY21. Efficiency measures under project 'Parvat' coupled with product premiumization initiatives have enabled to mitigate inflationary impacts and expand margins," said ACC.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ACC #Results
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 07:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.