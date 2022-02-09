ACC Q4 profit tanks 40.5% to Rs 280.85 crore, revenue growth meets expectations

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Cement maker ACC on February 9 posted a 40.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 280.85 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, as muted cement demand, supply chain disruptions and increase in fuel cost weighed on earnings.

Consolidated profit in the year-ago period was Rs 472.44 crore. The company follows calendar year as its financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,225.76 crore in October-December 2021 quarter, said the company in its BSE filing, meeting analysts' expectations.

Cement sales volume dropped to 7.49 million tonnes in Q4CY21, compared to 7.71 million tonnes of cement sold in Q4CY20. Ready-mix concrete sales volume remained stable at 0.73 million cubic metres YoY for the quarter.

"The year 2021 was a challenging one on many counts. The global economy witnessed major supply chain disruptions resulting in high inflation especially led by fuel costs. Cement demand was also muted during the quarter driven by multiple regional factors across India," said ACC.

Click Here To Read All Earnings Related News

On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in December quarter declined 2.7 percent to Rs 556.3 crore and margin fell 64 bps YoY to 13.16 percent compared to year-ago period.

Numbers, barring revenue, missed analysts' estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 440 crore on revenue of Rs 4,220 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 696 crore with margin at 16.5 percent for the quarter, as per the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Consolidated profit in the year CY21 recorded a massive 30.3 percent growth at Rs 1,863.10 crore and revenue spiked 17.16 percent to Rs 16,151.67 crore compared to previous year.

"We delivered a sales growth of 17 percent during the year with an EBIT growth of 40 percent in CY21. Efficiency measures under project 'Parvat' coupled with product premiumization initiatives have enabled to mitigate inflationary impacts and expand margins," said ACC.