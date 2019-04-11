App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC Q4 PAT seen up 24.6% YoY to Rs. 312 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at Rs. 312 crore up 24.6% year-on-year (up 26.3% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,825.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 23.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 497.5 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 03:56 pm

tags #ACC #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #cement #earnings #Prabhudas Lilladher #Result Poll

