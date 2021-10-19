ACC Q3 Result | Profit declines to Rs 450 crore, revenue falls to Rs 3749 crore

acc ltd

ACC, one of the top cement manufacturers in India and a subsidiary of Holcim Group, reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 450 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as compared to Rs 569 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in lower at Rs 3,749 crore for the quarter versus Rs 3,885 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

Volumes have grown on a YOY basis but have reduced marginally on a sequential basis due to the impact of back-ended monsoon in Sept’21. Realizations are marginally higher on a yearly basis. Gross margin has been impacted because of a higher cost of production due to increased prices of coal, petcoke, and crude oil.

The stock opened at Rs 2,319 today, up Rs 15 from its previous day’s close. It has generated 45 percent returns over the past 1 year and 41% in this financial year. In the past month, the stock is on a downward trajectory and has generated -4.8 percent returns.