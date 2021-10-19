MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ACC Q3 Result | Profit declines to Rs 450 crore, revenue falls to Rs 3749 crore

Gross margin have been impacted because of higher cost of production due to increased prices of coal, petcoke and crude oil.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 07:08 PM IST
acc ltd

acc ltd

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ACC, one of the top cement manufacturers in India and a subsidiary of Holcim Group, reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 450 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as compared to Rs 569 crore in the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue came in lower at Rs 3,749 crore for the quarter versus Rs 3,885 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

Volumes have grown on a YOY basis but have reduced marginally on a sequential basis due to the impact of back-ended monsoon in Sept’21. Realizations are marginally higher on a yearly basis. Gross margin has been impacted because of a higher cost of production due to increased prices of coal, petcoke, and crude oil.

The stock opened at Rs 2,319 today, up Rs 15 from its previous day’s close. It has generated 45 percent returns over the past 1 year and 41% in this financial year. In the past month, the stock is on a downward trajectory and has generated -4.8 percent returns.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ACC Ltd #Q2 earnings #Results
first published: Oct 19, 2021 05:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.