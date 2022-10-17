ACC Q3 result: Firm posts loss of Rs 91 crore; sales grow 7%

ACC, one of the country's top cement manufacturers and now part of the Adani Group, on October 17 reported a standalone loss of Rs 91 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, as against a post-tax profit of Rs 449 crore in the year-ago period. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 222 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

The company recorded a 7 percent rise in net sales at Rs 3,910 crore as compared to Rs 3,653 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) stood at Rs 16 crore against Rs 713 crore YoY, impacted largely due to a steep rise in fuel cost.

EBITDA margins came in at 0.4 percent, sharply below analyst expectations of 6 percent. Cement volume grew by 4 percent over the same quarter last year.

“The post-monsoon quarter will see the traditional rebound for the cement sector, including for ACC. We have had significant cost pressures in the recent past due to a steep fuel price rise. However, the recent cooling off in energy costs will impact us positively in the coming quarters” B. Sridhar, Whole Time Director and CEO said.

During the quarter, ACC recorded strong growth in Ready-Mix-Concrete volume of 10 percent. Exceptional items included expenses of Rs 16 crore towards special incentives for key employees pursuant to changes in ownership and control.

“We have aggressive growth plans and our new green field projects at Ametha is progressing well and is expected to be commissioned by March 2023,” the top boss added.

Soon after the results, the stock turned green to trade near the Rs 2,277 mark on the National Stock Exchange.

The company also informed exchanges that with effect from September 16, 2022, it has terminated its agreement with Holcim Technology Limited for payment of technology and know-how fees at 1 percent of eligible net sales.