Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ACC Q2 profit beats expectations

Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of 2.38 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Indian cement producer ACC Ltd posted a higher-than-expected 1.2 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Monday, helped by a fall in expenses.

Standalone profit was 3.26 billion rupees ($47.4 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.22 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone profit of 2.38 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Cement sales volume rose 7.4 percent to 7.24 million tonnes in the quarter, it said.

Quarterly net sales of the company, which is a unit of the world's largest cement maker, LafargeHolcim Ltd, fell 2.7 percent to 38.48 billion rupees.

 
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 07:55 pm

