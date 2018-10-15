ACC Q2 PAT seen up 50.1% YoY to Rs. 271.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at Rs. 271.7 crore up 50.1% year-on-year (down 24.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,437.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 30.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 21.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 460.1 crore.

