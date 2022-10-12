 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ACC Q2 PAT may dip 47.6% YoY to Rs. 236 cr: KR Choksey

Oct 12, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,241.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

KR Choksey has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects ACC to report net profit at Rs. 236 crore down 47.6% year-on-year (up 3.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 48.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 369 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

