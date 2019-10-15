App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC net profit up 44% at Rs 302.6 crore

The company's sales volume was down at 6.44 million tonns against 6.54 million tonnes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
 
 
Cement major ACC on October 15 reported a 44.7 percent jump for the third quarter with consolidated net profit at Rs 302.6 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 209.1 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue jumped 2.8 percent at Rs 3,528.3 crore against Rs 3,433.2 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 25.6 percent at Rs 557.1 crore against Rs 443.5 crore. The EBITDA margin was up 290 bps at 15.8 percent versus 12.9 percent YoY.

Net sales during the quarter was up 3 percent to Rs 3,464 crore compared to Rs 3,364 crore for the same quarter last year.

"Our new product offerings, particularly in premium segments along with growth in ready mix volumes supported in delivering higher net sales. ACC's capacity expansion strategy is under execution in attractive markets," said Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director & CEO.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 06:18 pm

