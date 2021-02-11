MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ACC net profit jumps 73% to Rs 472.4 crore in Dec quarter

The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a profit of Rs 273.28 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

PTI
February 11, 2021 / 09:46 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 472.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a profit of Rs 273.28 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing. Its total revenue from operations in October-December 2020 rose 2.08 per cent to Rs 4,144.72 crore, against Rs 4,060.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Power Grid Q3 profit jumps 26% to Rs 3,367.7 crore; transmission business records growth

ACC's total expenses were at Rs 3,747.64 crore, up 1.03 per cent as against Rs 3,709.42 crore a year ago. Its revenue from cement was up 4.63 per cent to Rs 3,876.54 crore, against Rs 3,704.94 crore of the corresponding quarter.

While ready mix concrete was down 19.5 per cent to Rs 312.93 crore, against Rs 388.89 crore. Meanwhile, ACC also informed that its board on Thursday recommended a payment of a dividend of Rs 14 per equity share of Rs 10 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

Close
Shares of ACC Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,776.25 on the BSE, up 0.65 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #ACC #ACC Q3 Net Profit #earnings #Q3.net profit #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 09:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.