App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC may post double-digit profit growth in Q1 driving on cement price hike

ACC shares rallied 16 percent in last three months amid price hike across regions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cement company ACC is expected to announce a double-digit growth in March quarter profit on April 23, driven by strong operating income and an increase in cement prices.

Brokerages expect Q1 profit growth in the range of 20-44 percent compared to year-ago period. The company follows January-December as its financial year.

ICICI Securities sees 20 percent growth in profitability while Edelweiss and Motilal Oswal expect the growth at 40 percent and 44 percent YoY, respectively.

"Slowing cost inflation and improving realisations would lead to 12.7 percent growth in EBITDA to Rs 673 per tonne. Consequently, PAT would grow 20.6 percent YoY to Rs 302 crore," ICICI Securities said.

related news

Motilal Oswal said EBITDA is estimated at Rs 839 per tonne (+Rs 159 QoQ), led by Rs 129 QoQ increase in blended realisation and Rs 30 QoQ decrease in cost. PAT is likely to increase 44 percent YoY, it added.

The growth in EBITDA is likely to be supported by higher realisations, lower fuel and other costs.

Cement volume of the company is expected to grow in the range of 5-8 percent YoY in Q1 led by strong traction from rural housing schemes and demand from the affordable housing segment.

Kotak said it expects 8 percent YoY growth in volume to 7.7 million tonne, whereas Motilal Oswal expects dispatches to grow 7 percent YoY led by growth in underlying markets.

Cement prices have increased in all regions. In the South, where the company has almost 30 percent of exposure, cement prices have increased around 5 percent. In the East and West regions, where the company has 40 percent exposure, prices have increased 1 percent sequentially.

Considering price hike across regions, brokerages expect realisation to increase 1.5-2 percent QoQ and around 3 percent YoY.

"Aided by higher cement prices and increased contribution of premium products, we expect a 3.7 percent growth in realisations to Rs 5,190 per tonne YoY," ICICI Securities said.

Kotak said, "We estimate realisations to increase 2 percent QoQ (+3 percent YoY) led by 1-5 percent QoQ increase in cement prices in the company's key markets in South, Central and East regions."

For the March quarter, revenues are expected to increase in the range of 7-12 percent YoY. Kotak as well as Motilal Oswal expect topline to grow nearly 12 percent YoY each. Prabhudas Lilladher and Antique see over 7 percent YoY.

"Capacity utilisation of the company is above 85 percent and thus considering the growth in cement demand in upcoming quarters, the company is expanding its capacities," Narnolia said.

ACC is setting up a greenfield unit in Katni (MP), with a clinker capacity of 3MT and a grinding capacity of 1MT and 1.6MT split grinding unit in Tikaria (UP). These new capacities are expected to have 20 percent lower operational cost, the brokerage said.

Key issues to watch out for would be cement pricing sustainability, volume growth and update on capacity expansion plans.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 11:51 am

tags #ACC #Result Poll

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Oh Snap! Scarlett Johansson and Brie Larson sport ‘Infinity Stones ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Jawed Habib is now a member of the BJP

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

IPL 2019 | QUIZ: How Closely Are You Following the Tournament?

Dissent Returns to Karnataka Congress as Another Rebel MLA Hints at Qu ...

SC Issues Contempt Notice to Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on Rafale Order

Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsma ...

Less than 5% Voter Turnout in J-K's Anantnag in Four Hours of Polling

Election 2019, Phase 3: Gathbandhan Won't Affect Us, Says Gautam Gambh ...

American Shoe Brand Teases 'Magical' Harry Potter Merchandise in Twitt ...

Horse Racing: Kentucky Derby a Magnet For Human Trafficking, Officials ...

Sunny Deol Adds to Star Power in BJP, Likely to be Fielded from Gurdas ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

Sexual harassment allegations against CJI: SC seeks response from lawy ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,600; PSU Ban ...

Zee Entertainment jumps 6%; Macquarie says it expects 36% upside amid ...

Tejas Networks gains 11% on posting strong quarterly earnings

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame first reactions — 'Most emotional, epic MCU film m ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: How Naresh Goyal’s airline walked into a tr ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.