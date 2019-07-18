App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

ACC June quarter profit up 39% to Rs 456 cr

Total revenue from operation was also up 7.83 per cent to Rs 4,149.82 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,848.25 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cement maker ACC July 18 reported 38.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 455.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 helped by improvement in operating performance and sales. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 328.74 crore in April-June quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operation was also up 7.83 per cent to Rs 4,149.82 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,848.25 crore in the year-ago period.

"Despite subdued cement demand, our strong customer relationships, loyal channel network and range of innovative products have helped us deliver a robust quarter. Our ready mix concrete business grew strongly aided by eight new ready mix concrete plants in this quarter," ACC Managing Director & CEO Neeraj Akhoury said.

Close

Total expenses of the company were at Rs 3,533.55 crore as against Rs 3,399.63 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

During the June quarter, cement sales volume was flat at 7.2 million tonne. However, sales volume of ready mix concrete was up 10.38 per cent to 0.85 million cubic metres from 0.77 million cubic metres earlier.

For January-June 2019, ACC profit was up 38.43 per cent to Rs 801.70 crore as against Rs 579.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Total revenue from operation for the six-month period was at Rs 8,068.93 crore, up 7.97 per cent from Rs 7,472.84 crore in January-June 2018.

ACC stock Thursday settled at Rs 1,567.20, down 1.68 per cent from the previous close on BSE.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 06:08 pm

tags #ACC #Business #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.