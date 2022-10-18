 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ACC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,987.34 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,987.34 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 3,749.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.35 crore in September 2022 down 119.4% from Rs. 450.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.12 crore in September 2022 down 88.9% from Rs. 775.57 crore in September 2021.

ACC shares closed at 2,270.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.49% over the last 12 months.

ACC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,910.49 4,393.27 3,653.30
Other Operating Income 76.85 75.15 95.70
Total Income From Operations 3,987.34 4,468.42 3,749.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 634.34 693.83 479.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 437.37 333.34 264.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -222.61 -188.69 -119.08
Power & Fuel 1,317.53 1,311.92 788.30
Employees Cost 211.28 216.81 217.02
Depreciation 173.45 164.67 150.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,593.05 1,674.98 1,407.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -157.07 261.56 561.73
Other Income 69.74 53.86 63.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -87.33 315.42 625.04
Interest 17.72 14.88 17.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -105.05 300.54 607.91
Exceptional Items -16.25 -- --
P/L Before Tax -121.30 300.54 607.91
Tax -31.05 77.54 159.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -90.25 223.00 448.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -90.25 223.00 448.17
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.03 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.93 4.35 2.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -87.35 227.32 450.19
Equity Share Capital 187.99 187.99 187.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.65 12.11 23.97
Diluted EPS -4.65 12.07 23.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.80 12.11 23.97
Diluted EPS -4.65 12.07 23.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#ACC #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:33 am
