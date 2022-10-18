ACC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,987.34 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y
October 18, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,987.34 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 3,749.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.35 crore in September 2022 down 119.4% from Rs. 450.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.12 crore in September 2022 down 88.9% from Rs. 775.57 crore in September 2021.
ACC shares closed at 2,270.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.49% over the last 12 months.
|ACC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,910.49
|4,393.27
|3,653.30
|Other Operating Income
|76.85
|75.15
|95.70
|Total Income From Operations
|3,987.34
|4,468.42
|3,749.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|634.34
|693.83
|479.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|437.37
|333.34
|264.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-222.61
|-188.69
|-119.08
|Power & Fuel
|1,317.53
|1,311.92
|788.30
|Employees Cost
|211.28
|216.81
|217.02
|Depreciation
|173.45
|164.67
|150.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,593.05
|1,674.98
|1,407.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-157.07
|261.56
|561.73
|Other Income
|69.74
|53.86
|63.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.33
|315.42
|625.04
|Interest
|17.72
|14.88
|17.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-105.05
|300.54
|607.91
|Exceptional Items
|-16.25
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-121.30
|300.54
|607.91
|Tax
|-31.05
|77.54
|159.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-90.25
|223.00
|448.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-90.25
|223.00
|448.17
|Minority Interest
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.93
|4.35
|2.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-87.35
|227.32
|450.19
|Equity Share Capital
|187.99
|187.99
|187.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.65
|12.11
|23.97
|Diluted EPS
|-4.65
|12.07
|23.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.80
|12.11
|23.97
|Diluted EPS
|-4.65
|12.07
|23.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
