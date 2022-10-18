ACC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,987.34 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,987.34 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 3,749.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.35 crore in September 2022 down 119.4% from Rs. 450.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.12 crore in September 2022 down 88.9% from Rs. 775.57 crore in September 2021.

ACC shares closed at 2,270.10 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -1.49% over the last 12 months.