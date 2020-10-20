172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|acc-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-3537-31-crore-up-0-26-y-o-y-5985961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,537.31 crore, up 0.26% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,537.31 crore in September 2020 up 0.26% from Rs. 3,528.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 363.84 crore in September 2020 up 20.27% from Rs. 302.53 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 716.93 crore in September 2020 up 17.94% from Rs. 607.90 crore in September 2019.

ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 19.38 in September 2020 from Rs. 16.11 in September 2019.

ACC shares closed at 1,562.65 on October 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.93% returns over the last 6 months and 1.78% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,467.502,520.303,464.43
Other Operating Income69.8181.9463.88
Total Income From Operations3,537.312,602.243,528.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials384.01217.89522.52
Purchase of Traded Goods229.32156.0987.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks66.76125.44-212.01
Power & Fuel630.16457.22784.47
Employees Cost205.65176.83229.54
Depreciation160.84162.67151.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,349.99943.411,558.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax510.58362.69405.90
Other Income45.5151.2850.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax556.09413.97456.70
Interest16.0213.0716.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax540.07400.90440.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax540.07400.90440.44
Tax176.82132.16140.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities363.25268.74299.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period363.25268.74299.51
Minority Interest-0.01-0.03-0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.602.213.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates363.84270.92302.53
Equity Share Capital187.99187.99187.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.3814.4316.11
Diluted EPS19.3314.3916.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.3814.4316.11
Diluted EPS19.3314.3916.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 09:33 am

tags #ACC #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results

