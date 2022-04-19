 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ACC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,426.54 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

Apr 19, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,426.54 crore in March 2022 up 3.14% from Rs. 4,291.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 396.31 crore in March 2022 down 29.55% from Rs. 562.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 693.13 crore in March 2022 down 23.26% from Rs. 903.21 crore in March 2021.

ACC EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.96 in March 2021.

ACC shares closed at 2,155.20 on April 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.

ACC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,321.86 4,137.42 4,291.97
Other Operating Income 104.68 88.34 --
Total Income From Operations 4,426.54 4,225.76 4,291.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 680.22 505.82 628.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 277.63 268.96 180.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.26 219.21 -62.35
Power & Fuel 1,040.50 941.38 --
Employees Cost 193.10 203.58 206.37
Depreciation 153.91 160.44 142.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,657.69 1,530.56 2,480.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 480.75 395.81 717.01
Other Income 58.47 53.88 43.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 539.22 449.69 760.98
Interest 10.58 12.88 11.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 528.64 436.81 749.75
Exceptional Items -- -54.76 --
P/L Before Tax 528.64 382.05 749.75
Tax 135.95 103.08 191.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 392.69 278.97 558.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 392.69 278.97 558.13
Minority Interest -0.02 -0.04 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.64 1.88 4.46
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 396.31 280.81 562.57
Equity Share Capital 187.99 187.99 187.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.10 14.95 29.96
Diluted EPS 21.05 14.91 29.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.10 14.95 29.96
Diluted EPS 21.05 14.91 29.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ACC #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 19, 2022 08:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.