ACC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,426.54 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,426.54 crore in March 2022 up 3.14% from Rs. 4,291.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 396.31 crore in March 2022 down 29.55% from Rs. 562.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 693.13 crore in March 2022 down 23.26% from Rs. 903.21 crore in March 2021.

ACC EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 29.96 in March 2021.

ACC shares closed at 2,155.20 on April 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 14.84% over the last 12 months.