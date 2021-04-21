MARKET NEWS

ACC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,291.97 crore, up 22.57% Y-o-Y

April 21, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,291.97 crore in March 2021 up 22.57% from Rs. 3,501.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 562.57 crore in March 2021 up 74.17% from Rs. 323.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 903.21 crore in March 2021 up 40.6% from Rs. 642.40 crore in March 2020.

ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 29.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.20 in March 2020.

ACC shares closed at 1,876.75 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.82% returns over the last 6 months and 59.66% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4,291.974,144.723,433.02
Other Operating Income----68.69
Total Income From Operations4,291.974,144.723,501.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials628.06541.32529.99
Purchase of Traded Goods180.26201.32110.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.35114.88-164.67
Power & Fuel----734.36
Employees Cost206.37249.73209.00
Depreciation142.23157.38157.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,480.392,465.621,496.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax717.01414.47428.53
Other Income43.9764.0355.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax760.98478.50484.45
Interest11.2317.3910.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax749.75461.11473.85
Exceptional Items---176.01--
P/L Before Tax749.75285.10473.85
Tax191.62-183.45153.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities558.13468.55320.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period558.13468.55320.79
Minority Interest-0.02-0.02-0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates4.463.892.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates562.57472.42323.00
Equity Share Capital187.99187.99187.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.9625.1617.20
Diluted EPS29.8825.1017.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS29.9625.1617.20
Diluted EPS29.8825.1017.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #ACC #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Apr 21, 2021 03:35 pm

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

