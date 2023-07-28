ACC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,201.11 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,201.11 crore in June 2023 up 16.4% from Rs. 4,468.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 466.10 crore in June 2023 up 105.04% from Rs. 227.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 847.79 crore in June 2023 up 76.59% from Rs. 480.09 crore in June 2022.

ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 24.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.11 in June 2022.

ACC shares closed at 1,940.50 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.91% returns over the last 6 months and -11.02% over the last 12 months.