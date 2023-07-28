English
    ACC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5,201.11 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5,201.11 crore in June 2023 up 16.4% from Rs. 4,468.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 466.10 crore in June 2023 up 105.04% from Rs. 227.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 847.79 crore in June 2023 up 76.59% from Rs. 480.09 crore in June 2022.

    ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 24.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.11 in June 2022.

    ACC shares closed at 1,940.50 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.91% returns over the last 6 months and -11.02% over the last 12 months.

    ACC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5,201.114,790.914,393.27
    Other Operating Income----75.15
    Total Income From Operations5,201.114,790.914,468.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials820.46729.18693.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods657.30691.77333.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-50.83156.81-188.69
    Power & Fuel1,124.75942.611,311.92
    Employees Cost151.95212.05216.81
    Depreciation200.05176.75164.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,726.601,589.971,674.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax570.83291.77261.56
    Other Income76.91119.1553.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax647.74410.92315.42
    Interest25.1115.2414.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax622.63395.68300.54
    Exceptional Items---66.42--
    P/L Before Tax622.63329.26300.54
    Tax159.4195.6977.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities463.22233.57223.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period463.22233.57223.00
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.03-0.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.922.094.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates466.10235.63227.32
    Equity Share Capital187.99187.99187.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.8212.5512.11
    Diluted EPS24.7612.5112.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.8212.5512.11
    Diluted EPS24.7612.5112.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:44 pm

