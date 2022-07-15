 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ACC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,468.42 crore, up 15.02% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,468.42 crore in June 2022 up 15.02% from Rs. 3,884.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.32 crore in June 2022 down 60.08% from Rs. 569.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 480.09 crore in June 2022 down 47.52% from Rs. 914.88 crore in June 2021.

ACC EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 30.32 in June 2021.

ACC shares closed at 2,160.30 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 6 months and 3.78% over the last 12 months.

ACC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,393.27 4,321.86 3,810.40
Other Operating Income 75.15 104.68 74.54
Total Income From Operations 4,468.42 4,426.54 3,884.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 693.83 680.22 506.67
Purchase of Traded Goods 333.34 277.63 207.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -188.69 -57.26 -212.03
Power & Fuel 1,311.92 1,040.50 830.17
Employees Cost 216.81 193.10 209.19
Depreciation 164.67 153.91 146.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,674.98 1,657.69 1,473.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 261.56 480.75 722.85
Other Income 53.86 58.47 45.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 315.42 539.22 768.40
Interest 14.88 10.58 13.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 300.54 528.64 755.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 300.54 528.64 755.02
Tax 77.54 135.95 188.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 223.00 392.69 566.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 223.00 392.69 566.18
Minority Interest -0.03 -0.02 -0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates 4.35 3.64 3.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 227.32 396.31 569.42
Equity Share Capital 187.99 187.99 187.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.11 21.10 30.32
Diluted EPS 12.07 21.05 30.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.11 21.10 30.32
Diluted EPS 12.07 21.05 30.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
