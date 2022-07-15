ACC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,468.42 crore, up 15.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,468.42 crore in June 2022 up 15.02% from Rs. 3,884.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.32 crore in June 2022 down 60.08% from Rs. 569.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 480.09 crore in June 2022 down 47.52% from Rs. 914.88 crore in June 2021.

ACC EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 30.32 in June 2021.

ACC shares closed at 2,160.30 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.39% returns over the last 6 months and 3.78% over the last 12 months.