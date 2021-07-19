ACC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,884.94 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,884.94 crore in June 2021 up 49.29% from Rs. 2,602.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 569.42 crore in June 2021 up 110.18% from Rs. 270.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 914.88 crore in June 2021 up 58.66% from Rs. 576.64 crore in June 2020.

ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 30.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.43 in June 2020.

ACC shares closed at 2,129.35 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.35% returns over the last 6 months and 60.13% over the last 12 months.