Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,602.24 crore, down 37.29% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,602.24 crore in June 2020 down 37.29% from Rs. 4,149.82 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 270.92 crore in June 2020 down 40.54% from Rs. 455.64 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 576.64 crore in June 2020 down 31.07% from Rs. 836.51 crore in June 2019.

ACC EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.43 in June 2020 from Rs. 24.26 in June 2019.

ACC shares closed at 1,329.80 on July 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -15.90% over the last 12 months.

ACC
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2,520.303,433.024,059.28
Other Operating Income81.9468.6990.54
Total Income From Operations2,602.243,501.714,149.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials217.89529.99574.82
Purchase of Traded Goods156.09110.16103.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks125.44-164.67-21.28
Power & Fuel457.22734.36816.60
Employees Cost176.83209.00203.50
Depreciation162.67157.95146.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses943.411,496.391,689.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax362.69428.53636.16
Other Income51.2855.9253.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax413.97484.45689.65
Interest13.0710.6019.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax400.90473.85669.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax400.90473.85669.76
Tax132.16153.06216.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities268.74320.79452.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period268.74320.79452.81
Minority Interest-0.03-0.02-0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.212.232.87
Net P/L After M.I & Associates270.92323.00455.64
Equity Share Capital187.99187.99187.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.4317.2024.26
Diluted EPS14.3917.1624.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.4317.2024.26
Diluted EPS14.3917.1624.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:11 am

