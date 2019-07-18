ACC Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,149.82 crore, up 7.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,149.82 crore in June 2019 up 7.84% from Rs. 3,848.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 455.64 crore in June 2019 up 38.62% from Rs. 328.69 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 836.51 crore in June 2019 up 27.24% from Rs. 657.45 crore in June 2018.

ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 24.26 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.50 in June 2018.

ACC shares closed at 1,594.35 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and 23.75% over the last 12 months.