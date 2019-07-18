App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACC Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,149.82 crore, up 7.84% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,149.82 crore in June 2019 up 7.84% from Rs. 3,848.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 455.64 crore in June 2019 up 38.62% from Rs. 328.69 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 836.51 crore in June 2019 up 27.24% from Rs. 657.45 crore in June 2018.

ACC EPS has increased to Rs. 24.26 in June 2019 from Rs. 17.50 in June 2018.

ACC shares closed at 1,594.35 on July 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and 23.75% over the last 12 months.

ACC
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations4,059.283,849.633,767.90
Other Operating Income90.5469.4880.35
Total Income From Operations4,149.823,919.113,848.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials574.82635.95583.47
Purchase of Traded Goods103.8966.0424.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.289.53-59.49
Power & Fuel816.60792.09751.55
Employees Cost203.50200.07257.14
Depreciation146.86147.57149.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,689.271,683.731,665.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax636.16384.13475.88
Other Income53.49156.6032.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax689.65540.73508.43
Interest19.8920.8627.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax669.76519.87481.17
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax669.76519.87481.17
Tax216.95177.07154.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities452.81342.80326.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period452.81342.80326.77
Minority Interest-0.04-0.03-0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.873.221.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates455.64345.99328.69
Equity Share Capital187.99187.99187.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.2618.4217.50
Diluted EPS24.2018.3817.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.2618.4217.50
Diluted EPS24.2018.3817.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 18, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #ACC #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results

