ACC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,536.97 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,536.97 3,910.49 4,137.42 Other Operating Income -- 76.85 88.34 Total Income From Operations 4,536.97 3,987.34 4,225.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 608.39 634.34 505.82 Purchase of Traded Goods 560.84 437.37 268.96 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 118.56 -222.61 219.21 Power & Fuel 1,130.16 1,317.53 941.38 Employees Cost 202.96 211.28 203.58 Depreciation 172.54 173.45 160.44 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,536.92 1,593.05 1,530.56 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.60 -157.07 395.81 Other Income 40.67 69.74 53.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 247.27 -87.33 449.69 Interest 18.86 17.72 12.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 228.41 -105.05 436.81 Exceptional Items -79.10 -16.25 -54.76 P/L Before Tax 149.31 -121.30 382.05 Tax 39.26 -31.05 103.08 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.05 -90.25 278.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.05 -90.25 278.97 Minority Interest -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.14 2.93 1.88 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 113.16 -87.35 280.81 Equity Share Capital 187.99 187.99 187.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.03 -4.65 14.95 Diluted EPS 6.01 -4.65 14.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.03 -4.80 14.95 Diluted EPS 6.01 -4.65 14.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited