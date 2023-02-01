ACC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,536.97 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:Net Sales at Rs 4,536.97 crore in December 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 4,225.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.16 crore in December 2022 down 59.7% from Rs. 280.81 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.81 crore in December 2022 down 31.19% from Rs. 610.13 crore in December 2021.
ACC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.95 in December 2021.
|ACC shares closed at 1,968.30 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.60% returns over the last 6 months and -13.89% over the last 12 months.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,536.97
|3,910.49
|4,137.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|76.85
|88.34
|Total Income From Operations
|4,536.97
|3,987.34
|4,225.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|608.39
|634.34
|505.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|560.84
|437.37
|268.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|118.56
|-222.61
|219.21
|Power & Fuel
|1,130.16
|1,317.53
|941.38
|Employees Cost
|202.96
|211.28
|203.58
|Depreciation
|172.54
|173.45
|160.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,536.92
|1,593.05
|1,530.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|206.60
|-157.07
|395.81
|Other Income
|40.67
|69.74
|53.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|247.27
|-87.33
|449.69
|Interest
|18.86
|17.72
|12.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|228.41
|-105.05
|436.81
|Exceptional Items
|-79.10
|-16.25
|-54.76
|P/L Before Tax
|149.31
|-121.30
|382.05
|Tax
|39.26
|-31.05
|103.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|110.05
|-90.25
|278.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|110.05
|-90.25
|278.97
|Minority Interest
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.14
|2.93
|1.88
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|113.16
|-87.35
|280.81
|Equity Share Capital
|187.99
|187.99
|187.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.03
|-4.65
|14.95
|Diluted EPS
|6.01
|-4.65
|14.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.03
|-4.80
|14.95
|Diluted EPS
|6.01
|-4.65
|14.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited