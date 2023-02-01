English
    ACC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,536.97 crore, up 7.36% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACC are:Net Sales at Rs 4,536.97 crore in December 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 4,225.76 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.16 crore in December 2022 down 59.7% from Rs. 280.81 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.81 crore in December 2022 down 31.19% from Rs. 610.13 crore in December 2021.
    ACC EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.95 in December 2021.ACC shares closed at 1,968.30 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.60% returns over the last 6 months and -13.89% over the last 12 months.
    ACC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,536.973,910.494,137.42
    Other Operating Income--76.8588.34
    Total Income From Operations4,536.973,987.344,225.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials608.39634.34505.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods560.84437.37268.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks118.56-222.61219.21
    Power & Fuel1,130.161,317.53941.38
    Employees Cost202.96211.28203.58
    Depreciation172.54173.45160.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,536.921,593.051,530.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax206.60-157.07395.81
    Other Income40.6769.7453.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.27-87.33449.69
    Interest18.8617.7212.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax228.41-105.05436.81
    Exceptional Items-79.10-16.25-54.76
    P/L Before Tax149.31-121.30382.05
    Tax39.26-31.05103.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.05-90.25278.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.05-90.25278.97
    Minority Interest-0.03-0.03-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.142.931.88
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates113.16-87.35280.81
    Equity Share Capital187.99187.99187.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.03-4.6514.95
    Diluted EPS6.01-4.6514.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.03-4.8014.95
    Diluted EPS6.01-4.6514.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
