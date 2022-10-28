 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABSL AMC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 305.63 crore, down 5.78% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

Net Sales at Rs 305.63 crore in September 2022 down 5.78% from Rs. 324.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 189.99 crore in September 2022 up 11.74% from Rs. 170.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.89 crore in September 2022 up 8.28% from Rs. 237.24 crore in September 2021.

ABSL AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.90 in September 2021.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 433.50 on October 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -30.47% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 305.63 299.01 324.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 305.63 299.01 324.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 68.02 60.69 71.41
Depreciation 8.18 8.59 8.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.08 58.34 55.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.35 171.40 188.44
Other Income 76.36 -30.80 40.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 248.71 140.60 228.66
Interest 0.99 1.12 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 247.72 139.48 227.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 247.72 139.48 227.45
Tax 57.73 37.97 57.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 189.99 101.52 170.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 189.99 101.52 170.03
Equity Share Capital 144.00 144.00 144.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.60 3.52 5.90
Diluted EPS 6.58 3.51 5.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.60 3.52 5.90
Diluted EPS 6.58 3.51 5.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
