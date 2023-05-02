 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ABSL AMC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 291.85 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

Net Sales at Rs 291.85 crore in March 2023 down 7.96% from Rs. 317.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.42 crore in March 2023 down 13.59% from Rs. 155.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.76 crore in March 2023 down 12.7% from Rs. 216.22 crore in March 2022.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 291.85 308.74 317.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 291.85 308.74 317.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.10 66.36 64.79
Depreciation 8.14 8.37 8.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.89 60.57 59.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 148.72 173.44 183.98
Other Income 31.90 48.89 23.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.62 222.34 207.51
Interest 0.82 0.93 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.80 221.41 206.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 179.80 221.41 206.37
Tax 45.39 56.40 50.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 134.42 165.01 155.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 134.42 165.01 155.56
Equity Share Capital 144.00 144.00 144.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 5.73 5.40
Diluted EPS 4.65 5.71 5.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.67 5.73 5.40
Diluted EPS 4.65 5.71 5.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited