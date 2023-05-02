ABSL AMC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 291.85 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.85 crore in March 2023 down 7.96% from Rs. 317.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.42 crore in March 2023 down 13.59% from Rs. 155.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.76 crore in March 2023 down 12.7% from Rs. 216.22 crore in March 2022.