ABSL AMC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 291.85 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 291.85 crore in March 2023 down 7.96% from Rs. 317.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 134.42 crore in March 2023 down 13.59% from Rs. 155.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.76 crore in March 2023 down 12.7% from Rs. 216.22 crore in March 2022.

ABSL AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.40 in March 2022.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 338.15 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and -36.11% over the last 12 months.