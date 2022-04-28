 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABSL AMC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.10 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

Net Sales at Rs 317.10 crore in March 2022 up 4.29% from Rs. 304.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.56 crore in March 2022 up 4.41% from Rs. 148.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.22 crore in March 2022 up 2.91% from Rs. 210.10 crore in March 2021.

ABSL AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.17 in March 2021.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 540.25 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 317.10 326.82 304.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 317.10 326.82 304.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.79 37.66 59.07
Depreciation 8.71 8.59 8.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.63 52.02 51.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 183.98 228.55 184.40
Other Income 23.53 18.74 16.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 207.51 247.29 201.21
Interest 1.14 1.14 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 206.37 246.15 199.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 206.37 246.15 199.98
Tax 50.81 62.74 50.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 155.56 183.41 148.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 155.56 183.41 148.98
Equity Share Capital 144.00 144.00 18.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 6.37 5.17
Diluted EPS 5.39 6.35 5.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.40 6.37 41.38
Diluted EPS 5.39 6.35 5.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
