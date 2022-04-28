ABSL AMC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.10 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.10 crore in March 2022 up 4.29% from Rs. 304.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.56 crore in March 2022 up 4.41% from Rs. 148.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.22 crore in March 2022 up 2.91% from Rs. 210.10 crore in March 2021.

ABSL AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.17 in March 2021.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 540.25 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)