English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ABSL AMC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.65 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 305.65 crore in June 2023 up 2.22% from Rs. 299.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.57 crore in June 2023 up 79.84% from Rs. 101.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.43 crore in June 2023 up 64.51% from Rs. 149.19 crore in June 2022.

    ABSL AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2022.

    ABSL AMC shares closed at 409.45 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -2.35% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations305.65291.85299.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations305.65291.85299.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.7564.1060.69
    Depreciation6.358.148.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.9270.8958.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax161.63148.72171.40
    Other Income77.4531.90-30.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax239.08180.62140.60
    Interest0.780.821.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax238.30179.80139.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax238.30179.80139.48
    Tax55.7345.3937.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities182.57134.42101.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period182.57134.42101.52
    Equity Share Capital144.02144.00144.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.344.673.52
    Diluted EPS6.324.653.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.344.673.52
    Diluted EPS6.324.653.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ABSL AMC #Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!