ABSL AMC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 305.65 crore, up 2.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.65 crore in June 2023 up 2.22% from Rs. 299.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.57 crore in June 2023 up 79.84% from Rs. 101.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.43 crore in June 2023 up 64.51% from Rs. 149.19 crore in June 2022.

ABSL AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.52 in June 2022.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 409.45 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.18% returns over the last 6 months and -2.35% over the last 12 months.