ABSL AMC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 299.01 crore, up 1.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.01 crore in June 2022 up 1.31% from Rs. 295.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.52 crore in June 2022 down 32.93% from Rs. 151.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.19 crore in June 2022 down 29.74% from Rs. 212.34 crore in June 2021.

ABSL AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.26 in June 2021.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 421.20 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)