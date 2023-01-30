 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ABSL AMC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.74 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

Net Sales at Rs 308.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 326.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.01 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 183.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.71 crore in December 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 255.88 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 308.74 305.63 326.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 308.74 305.63 326.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.36 68.02 37.66
Depreciation 8.37 8.18 8.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.57 57.08 52.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.44 172.35 228.55
Other Income 48.89 76.36 18.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 222.34 248.71 247.29
Interest 0.93 0.99 1.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 221.41 247.72 246.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 221.41 247.72 246.15
Tax 56.40 57.73 62.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 165.01 189.99 183.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 165.01 189.99 183.41
Equity Share Capital 144.00 144.00 144.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.73 6.60 6.37
Diluted EPS 5.71 6.58 6.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.73 6.60 6.37
Diluted EPS 5.71 6.58 6.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited