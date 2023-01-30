English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ABSL AMC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.74 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 308.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 326.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.01 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 183.41 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.71 crore in December 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 255.88 crore in December 2021.

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations308.74305.63326.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations308.74305.63326.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.3668.0237.66
    Depreciation8.378.188.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.5757.0852.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.44172.35228.55
    Other Income48.8976.3618.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.34248.71247.29
    Interest0.930.991.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax221.41247.72246.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax221.41247.72246.15
    Tax56.4057.7362.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities165.01189.99183.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period165.01189.99183.41
    Equity Share Capital144.00144.00144.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.736.606.37
    Diluted EPS5.716.586.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.736.606.37
    Diluted EPS5.716.586.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited