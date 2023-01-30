ABSL AMC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.74 crore, down 5.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.74 crore in December 2022 down 5.53% from Rs. 326.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.01 crore in December 2022 down 10.03% from Rs. 183.41 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.71 crore in December 2022 down 9.84% from Rs. 255.88 crore in December 2021.

ABSL AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.37 in December 2021.

