ABSL AMC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 326.82 crore, up 20.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.82 crore in December 2021 up 20.44% from Rs. 271.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 183.41 crore in December 2021 up 27.2% from Rs. 144.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.88 crore in December 2021 up 26.86% from Rs. 201.71 crore in December 2020.

ABSL AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.00 in December 2020.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 519.40 on January 31, 2022 (NSE)