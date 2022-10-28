 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABSL AMC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 311.09 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

Net Sales at Rs 311.09 crore in September 2022 down 6.29% from Rs. 331.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 191.69 crore in September 2022 up 10.76% from Rs. 173.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.85 crore in September 2022 up 7.6% from Rs. 240.56 crore in September 2021.

ABSL AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 6.66 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.01 in September 2021.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 433.75 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.18% returns over the last 6 months and -30.42% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 311.09 304.50 331.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 311.09 304.50 331.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 71.21 64.67 75.78
Depreciation 8.44 8.84 8.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.61 58.26 55.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 173.83 172.73 191.49
Other Income 76.58 -30.80 40.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 250.41 141.93 231.71
Interest 0.99 1.13 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 249.42 140.80 230.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 249.42 140.80 230.50
Tax 57.73 37.97 57.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 191.69 102.84 173.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 191.69 102.84 173.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 191.69 102.84 173.07
Equity Share Capital 144.00 144.00 144.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 3.57 6.01
Diluted EPS 6.64 3.56 5.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 3.57 6.01
Diluted EPS 6.64 3.56 5.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:55 am
