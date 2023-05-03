ABSL AMC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 296.97 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 296.97 314.05 323.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 296.97 314.05 323.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 66.47 70.17 66.88 Depreciation 8.41 8.64 8.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 72.49 60.73 60.73 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.59 174.51 186.95 Other Income 32.20 49.12 23.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 181.79 223.63 210.49 Interest 0.84 0.95 1.15 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 180.96 222.68 209.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 180.96 222.68 209.33 Tax 45.39 56.40 50.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 135.57 166.29 158.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 135.57 166.29 158.52 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 135.57 166.29 158.52 Equity Share Capital 144.00 144.00 144.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.71 5.77 5.50 Diluted EPS 4.69 5.76 5.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.71 5.77 5.50 Diluted EPS 4.69 5.76 5.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited