ABSL AMC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 296.97 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:Net Sales at Rs 296.97 crore in March 2023 down 8.21% from Rs. 323.53 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.57 crore in March 2023 down 14.48% from Rs. 158.52 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.20 crore in March 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 219.45 crore in March 2022.
ABSL AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2022.
|ABSL AMC shares closed at 339.40 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -34.66% over the last 12 months.
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|296.97
|314.05
|323.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|296.97
|314.05
|323.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|66.47
|70.17
|66.88
|Depreciation
|8.41
|8.64
|8.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|72.49
|60.73
|60.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|149.59
|174.51
|186.95
|Other Income
|32.20
|49.12
|23.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|181.79
|223.63
|210.49
|Interest
|0.84
|0.95
|1.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|180.96
|222.68
|209.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|180.96
|222.68
|209.33
|Tax
|45.39
|56.40
|50.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|135.57
|166.29
|158.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|135.57
|166.29
|158.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|135.57
|166.29
|158.52
|Equity Share Capital
|144.00
|144.00
|144.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.71
|5.77
|5.50
|Diluted EPS
|4.69
|5.76
|5.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.71
|5.77
|5.50
|Diluted EPS
|4.69
|5.76
|5.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited