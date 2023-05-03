English
    ABSL AMC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 296.97 crore, down 8.21% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:Net Sales at Rs 296.97 crore in March 2023 down 8.21% from Rs. 323.53 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.57 crore in March 2023 down 14.48% from Rs. 158.52 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.20 crore in March 2023 down 13.33% from Rs. 219.45 crore in March 2022.
    ABSL AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2022.ABSL AMC shares closed at 339.40 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.27% returns over the last 6 months and -34.66% over the last 12 months.
    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations296.97314.05323.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations296.97314.05323.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.4770.1766.88
    Depreciation8.418.648.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.4960.7360.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.59174.51186.95
    Other Income32.2049.1223.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.79223.63210.49
    Interest0.840.951.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax180.96222.68209.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax180.96222.68209.33
    Tax45.3956.4050.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities135.57166.29158.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period135.57166.29158.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates135.57166.29158.52
    Equity Share Capital144.00144.00144.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.715.775.50
    Diluted EPS4.695.765.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.715.775.50
    Diluted EPS4.695.765.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 10:55 am