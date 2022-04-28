 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABSL AMC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.53 crore, up 2.6% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

Net Sales at Rs 323.53 crore in March 2022 up 2.6% from Rs. 315.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.52 crore in March 2022 up 1.14% from Rs. 156.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.45 crore in March 2022 up 0.6% from Rs. 218.15 crore in March 2021.

ABSL AMC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.44 in March 2021.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 540.65 on April 26, 2022 (BSE)

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 323.53 334.29 315.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 323.53 334.29 315.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.88 41.61 62.79
Depreciation 8.96 8.84 9.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.73 52.44 51.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 186.95 231.40 192.09
Other Income 23.53 18.74 16.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 210.49 250.14 208.98
Interest 1.15 1.16 1.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 209.33 248.98 207.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 209.33 248.98 207.74
Tax 50.81 62.74 51.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 158.52 186.24 156.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 158.52 186.24 156.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 158.52 186.24 156.74
Equity Share Capital 144.00 144.00 18.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.50 6.47 5.44
Diluted EPS 5.49 6.45 5.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.50 6.47 43.54
Diluted EPS 5.49 6.45 5.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#ABSL AMC #Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results
first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
