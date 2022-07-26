 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABSL AMC Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.50 crore, up 0.44% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:11 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.50 crore in June 2022 up 0.44% from Rs. 303.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.84 crore in June 2022 down 33.63% from Rs. 154.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.77 crore in June 2022 down 30.27% from Rs. 216.21 crore in June 2021.

ABSL AMC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.57 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in June 2021.

ABSL AMC shares closed at 421.20 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 304.50 323.53 303.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 304.50 323.53 303.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.67 66.88 68.98
Depreciation 8.84 8.96 8.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.26 60.73 51.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.73 186.95 174.16
Other Income -30.80 23.53 33.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 141.93 210.49 207.24
Interest 1.13 1.15 1.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.80 209.33 205.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.80 209.33 205.89
Tax 37.97 50.81 50.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.84 158.52 154.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.84 158.52 154.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 102.84 158.52 154.94
Equity Share Capital 144.00 144.00 144.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 5.50 5.38
Diluted EPS 3.56 5.49 5.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.57 5.50 5.38
Diluted EPS 3.56 5.49 5.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
