ABSL AMC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.05 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.05 crore in December 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 334.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.29 crore in December 2022 down 10.71% from Rs. 186.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.27 crore in December 2022 down 10.31% from Rs. 258.98 crore in December 2021.