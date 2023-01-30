 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ABSL AMC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.05 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

Net Sales at Rs 314.05 crore in December 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 334.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.29 crore in December 2022 down 10.71% from Rs. 186.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.27 crore in December 2022 down 10.31% from Rs. 258.98 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 314.05 311.09 334.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 314.05 311.09 334.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 70.17 71.21 41.61
Depreciation 8.64 8.44 8.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.73 57.61 52.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.51 173.83 231.40
Other Income 49.12 76.58 18.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 223.63 250.41 250.14
Interest 0.95 0.99 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 222.68 249.42 248.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 222.68 249.42 248.98
Tax 56.40 57.73 62.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 166.29 191.69 186.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 166.29 191.69 186.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 166.29 191.69 186.24
Equity Share Capital 144.00 144.00 144.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.77 6.66 6.47
Diluted EPS 5.76 6.64 6.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.77 6.66 6.47
Diluted EPS 5.76 6.64 6.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
