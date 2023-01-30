English
    ABSL AMC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 314.05 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 314.05 crore in December 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 334.29 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.29 crore in December 2022 down 10.71% from Rs. 186.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.27 crore in December 2022 down 10.31% from Rs. 258.98 crore in December 2021.

    Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations314.05311.09334.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations314.05311.09334.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.1771.2141.61
    Depreciation8.648.448.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.7357.6152.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.51173.83231.40
    Other Income49.1276.5818.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.63250.41250.14
    Interest0.950.991.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax222.68249.42248.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax222.68249.42248.98
    Tax56.4057.7362.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.29191.69186.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.29191.69186.24
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates166.29191.69186.24
    Equity Share Capital144.00144.00144.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.776.666.47
    Diluted EPS5.766.646.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.776.666.47
    Diluted EPS5.766.646.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
