ABM Knowledg Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore, up 7.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore in September 2020 up 7.61% from Rs. 15.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.07 crore in September 2020 up 26.74% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2020 up 49.79% from Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2019.

ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.54 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2019.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 103.20 on December 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 142.82% returns over the last 6 months and 140.84% over the last 12 months.