ABM Knowledg Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore, down 16.6% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 13.83 crore in September 2018 down 16.6% from Rs. 16.58 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2018 up 18.69% from Rs. 3.67 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2018 up 14% from Rs. 5.93 crore in September 2017.

ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.84 in September 2017.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 71.00 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -22.62% returns over the last 6 months and -40.21% over the last 12 months.