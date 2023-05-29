ABM Knowledg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, down 21.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in March 2023 down 21.01% from Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2023 up 29.52% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2023 up 18.21% from Rs. 3.68 crore in March 2022.

ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 85.03 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.84% returns over the last 6 months and -1.41% over the last 12 months.