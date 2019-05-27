ABM Knowledg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore, up 21.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore in March 2019 up 21.19% from Rs. 11.97 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2019 down 13.6% from Rs. 3.45 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.80 crore in March 2019 up 64.95% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2018.

ABM Knowledg EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.49 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.74 in March 2018.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 60.40 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.69% returns over the last 6 months and -34.28% over the last 12 months.