ABM Knowledg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABM Knowledgeware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore in June 2023 up 8.87% from Rs. 16.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2023 up 23.9% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2023 up 8.51% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022.

    ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

    ABM Knowledg shares closed at 112.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.07% returns over the last 6 months and 23.00% over the last 12 months.

    ABM Knowledgeware
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4115.8016.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.4115.8016.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.018.987.39
    Depreciation0.310.300.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.144.045.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.962.473.07
    Other Income1.801.580.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.774.053.45
    Interest0.080.050.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.684.003.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.684.003.27
    Tax0.630.860.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.063.142.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.063.142.47
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.611.23
    Diluted EPS1.531.611.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.531.611.23
    Diluted EPS1.531.611.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:11 am

