ABM Knowledg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore, up 8.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.41 crore in June 2023 up 8.87% from Rs. 16.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2023 up 23.9% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2023 up 8.51% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2022.

ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2022.

ABM Knowledg shares closed at 112.85 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.07% returns over the last 6 months and 23.00% over the last 12 months.