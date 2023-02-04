English
    ABM Knowledg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore, down 23.54% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 01:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ABM Knowledgeware are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore in December 2022 down 23.54% from Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2022 up 2.35% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.8217.0322.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.8217.0322.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.927.768.00
    Depreciation0.310.310.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.284.7610.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.314.203.18
    Other Income1.721.260.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.035.463.97
    Interest0.020.010.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.015.453.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.015.453.90
    Tax0.821.370.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.194.083.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.194.083.11
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.592.041.56
    Diluted EPS1.592.041.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.592.041.56
    Diluted EPS1.592.041.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited