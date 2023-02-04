ABM Knowledg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore, down 23.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore in December 2022 down 23.54% from Rs. 22.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2022 up 2.35% from Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2022 up 1.64% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2021.

ABM Knowledg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.59 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.56 in December 2021.

